Abrogation of Article 370 in J-K historic move, say refugees from Pakistan

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Accusing previous governments for turning a deaf ear to their issues and problems, a group of refugees from Pakistan on Thursday said that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was a historic move that brought justice to many unheard voices in the region.

The president of West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs) association Labha Ram Gandhi called on Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh here and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting them citizenship, which was previously denied to them.

West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs) are those who migrated from areas in West Pakistan (present-day Pakistan; East Pakistan refers to present-day Bangladesh) in the wake of partition in 1947 and settled in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, mainly in Jammu, Kathua and Rajouri districts of Jammu division. About 5,764 families migrated to Jammu following the 1947 aggression by Pakistan.

"We are deeply touched by the kindness and generosity shown towards us, ensuring our well-being and integration into Indian society," the association said.

The association accused previous governments for turning a deaf ear to their issues and problems, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

They also were "saddened" over the fact they were "deprived of their right to vote and lawful citizenship for political gains", the statement said.

The refugees called the abrogation of Article 370 to be a historic move which brought justice to many "unheard voices" in Jammu and Kashmir.

They also shared with the minister, who also represents the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, that the refugees will have a grand celebration on the eve of August 5, on completion of five years of the abrogation of Article 370, which they said "denied them citizenship and right to vote for so many years", it said.

The association also requested the minister to help in expediting their compensation and redressing other grievances. Singh assured them of swift action and time bound resolution, it said.

"We pledge to contribute positively to our adopted homeland and strive towards its progress and prosperity. Thank you, Government of India, for embracing us with open arms and granting us a chance to begin anew," the association said on behalf of the refugees.