Absconder held from Gujarat by Mumbai Crime Branch for 2015 murder

Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) An accused in a 2015 murder case was held from Mehsana in Gujarat by the Mumbai Crime Branch, an official said on Sunday.

Imran Sabir Sheikh was held by the Anti Extortion Cell of Crime Branch from Sidhpur in the neighbouring state, he added.

"In April 2015, Nagpada-resident Riyaz Hussain Abdul Quereshi (44) was murdered allegedly by Waseem Akram Sheikh, Sajid Ali Aashiq Ali Chowdhary and Imran Sheikh. While Wasim and Sajid Ali were apprehended at the time, Imran had fled. He was staying in Gujarat under the new identity of Rahil Sabir Sheikh," the official said.

He was held on a tip off, the official added. PTI ZA BNM