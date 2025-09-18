Absconding accused in 2018 Delhi murder case arrested from Haryana's Ballabgarh

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old man absconding for over seven years in connection with a 2018 murder case was arrested from Ballabgarh in Haryana, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Arjun Chauhan alias Bulldog, had been declared a proclaimed offender in 2019 after evading arrest in the case which took place in Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area, he said.

Police said the incident dates back to October 13, 2018, when a man named Saeed Anwar was brought dead to ESI Hospital with multiple stab wounds. An FIR was registered and further investigation was launched.

During investigation, three accused were arrested, but Chauhan managed to escape and remained out of reach despite repeated efforts by the local police.

"On February 11, 2019, a court declared him a proclaimed offender. The team kept close tabs on his possible hideouts and on September 17, Chauhan was apprehended from Ballabgarh in Haryana," said the officer.

During interrogation, the police found that Chauhan had been living discreetly in Ballabgarh for several years. To avoid detection, he had changed his identity and was working as a driver. Further legal proceedings are underway. PTI BM BM KSS KSS