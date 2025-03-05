Absconding accused in multiple cases arrested in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Mar 5 (PTI) A man, who went absconding for nearly a year after failing to appear in court for trial in multiple criminal cases, has been arrested.

Munir alias Anna Munir (48), a resident of Kasaba Bengre, Mangaluru, was wanted in connection with four criminal cases, including theft, attempted murder, robbery, and fraud, police said.

He had secured bail but failed to appear in court, which resulted in the issuance of a warrant against him.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the CCB police apprehended Munir on March 4 and handed him over to Kavoor Police Station for legal proceedings.

The accused had cases registered against him at the Kavoor, Mangaluru Rural, Panambur, and Mangaluru South police stations.

Further investigations are underway, police added. PTI CORR AMP SSK ROH