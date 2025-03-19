Absconding accused in sarpanch murder case hiding among transgender persons: Trupti Desai

Latur, Mar 19 (PTI) Activist Trupti Desai has claimed that Krishna Andhale, the absconding wanted accused in the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, is hiding among transgender persons near the Karnataka border.

The activist said she met Deshmukh’s family members on Tuesday.

“It has often been reported that Andhale is in Nashik district. However, I recently received a phone call informing me that he is hiding among members of the transgender community near the Karnataka border. He has disguised himself in a different attire,” she said.

The activist alleged that several police officials were working under the influence of Walmik Karad, the prime accused and a close aide of former minister Dhananjay Munde. She accused the cops of engaging in illegal activities, including extortion.

“I had produced a list of 26 personnel involved in these irregularities. Yesterday, I submitted all available data and evidence to the office of the Beed superintendent of police,” she said on Tuesday.

She demanded the transfer of police officials who have been in the Beed district for over ten years and action against those who she claimed had tampered with FIRs.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted and tortured to death on December 9 last year. The police have so far arrested seven persons in the case, while Andhale is yet to be nabbed.

About the Nagpur violence, Desai called it shocking and said the government must take a clear stance on the Aurangzeb tomb issue without disturbing law and order.

"Divisive narratives ahead of Eid and Gudi Padwa must be curbed and leaders should refrain from making provocative remarks. If the issue was raised in the assembly during a budget session, it indicates an attempt to divert attention from Deshmukh's murder and crimes against women," she added.