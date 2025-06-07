Absconding accused threatens to jump off fifth floor flat during police raid in Gujarat; detained

Ahmedabad, Jun 7 (PTI) A history-sheeter threatened to jump off the ledge of a fifth floor flat in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Saturday when a Crime Branch team closed in on him but he was detained later after use of "appropriate force", an official said.

A Crime Branch release said Abhishek alias Sanjaysinh Tomar alias Shooter, named in several cases including that of bodily harm, was absconding for some time now and a tip off was received that he was present in Odhav area here.

When a Crime Branch team reached Shivam Awas, Building X, Bhavang Flats, Flat number 505, he locked the door from inside and climbed on to the ledge of his kitchen balcony threatening to jump off, the release said.

"When the police team broke open the door, he began live streaming the standoff on social media and continued issuing threats of jumping off. The Fire Brigade and police control room were immediately intimated. The standoff continued as firefighters and more police personnel reached the site," it said.

"The accused was ultimately detained using appropriate force. Various cases are pending against him, including causing bodily harm," the Crime Branch release stated. PTI PD BNM