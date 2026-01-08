Absconding brothers held after 9 years in attempt to murder case

Thane, Jan 8 (PTI ) Kalyan police in the district have arrested two brothers who were absconding for the past nine years after being named in an attempt to murder case, an official said on Thursday.

Vinod Jagannath Kamble and Nagsen alias Nagesh Jagannath Kamble were on the run since 2016.

"The accused constantly changed their residence. Acting on specific intelligence, our team conducted discreet surveillance and nabbed them from Kalher village," said senior inspector Ajit Shinde of the Kalyan Crime Branch.

Further probe is on, he added. PTI COR KRK