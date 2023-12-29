Absconding cow smuggler arrested after encounter in UP

Etah (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) An absconding cow smuggler, carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was arrested after being injured in an encounter, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Kumar Singh on Friday said that during a checking by police on Thursday night, a criminal wanted in a cow slaughter incident was arrested following an encounter.

He added that a car, carrying two passengers, was seen coming from Amapur towards Etah. When signalled to stop, the occupants tried to fled. However, they were unable to do so as the area was cordoned off, so they fired at the police and tried to escape.

In retaliatory firing, Shakeel's son Khalid, a resident of the Amroha district, got injured by a bullet in his right leg. He was arrested and admitted to a medical college for treatment. Khalid's accomplice Javed, a resident of Moradabad, managed to escape, police said.

The arrested criminal was wanted in a case registered at the Kotwali Dehat police station under sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several people in furtherance of a common intention) of the IPC and the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK