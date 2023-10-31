Absconding criminal arrested for robbing 2 Punjab residents in Nuh

Nuh, Oct 31 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested an absconding alleged criminal who along with his accomplices robbed two Punjab residents of Rs 2.4 lakh cash and six mobile phones.

Advertisment

The accused was declared "absconding" by a court in Nuh earlier and was arrested after five years, said police.

The accused was arrested from Jhanda Park in Nuh. He has been identified as Mausam Khan, a resident of Nai village.

Police said the accused had advertised for the sale of a tractor on an online trade facilitator website.

Advertisment

During interrogation, it was revealed that main accused Khan, with the help of his associates, planned to rob people after placing the advertisement in 2018.

As per the plan, when the advertisement for selling a tractor was placed, a Punjab native contacted him after which the accused called him to Nuh. Two people from Punjab reached Nuh, where the accused and his associates took both of them to a forest area near Kotla on the pretext of showing them the tractor.

"The accused snatched Rs 2.4 lakh in cash and six mobile phones from them after holding them hostage at a gunpoint. They had also threatened to kill them," said a police spokesperson.

Advertisment

One of the victims, who was a resident of Lambi in Punjab's Muktsar, later filed a complaint with the police and an FIR was registered at the Nuh Sadar police station.

The accused confessed that he had also committed some other robberies on the similar pretext, said the spokesperson.

"We are questioning him after taking him on police remand," the spokesperson added. PTI COR SUN MNK MNK MNK