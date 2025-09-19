Absconding criminal held after encounter in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested an absconding murder suspect after an exchange of fire near Munak canal in northwest Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place around 1 am when a team intercepted the accused, identified as Guddu (23), near AU Block on the basis of a tip-off, he said.

"On being asked to surrender, he opened fire and one of the bullets hit the bulletproof jacket of a constable. Police then fired back, injuring him in the leg," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

The officer further said that a country-made pistol with cartridges was recovered from Guddu, who is a resident of Shalimar Bagh.

"He is a habitual offender with past involvements in cases of rape, attempt to murder, murder and armed robbery. He has confessed to his role in a murder registered at Shalimar Bagh police station last month," the DCP said. PTI BM DV DV