Absconding doctor held in hit-and-run case that killed woman in Kochi

Kochi, Mar 6 (PTI) Police on Friday took a doctor into custody after he had been on the run following a hit-and-run accident near here that claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman, officials said.

Police said Dr Cyriac George was taken into custody from a resort in Kannankulam, near Wagamon, in Idukki district, after local police received a tip-off about his presence there.

Police personnel in plain clothes reached the resort, and on seeing them, George attempted to flee but failed in the attempt. The accused was handed over to a police team from Angamaly that reached Wagamon, officials said.

Earlier in the day, police had arrested George’s father, George Mathew of Athirampuzha in Kottayam district, for allegedly helping the accused evade arrest.

Mathew was summoned to the Angamaly police station and, after interrogation, his arrest was recorded for aiding the accused to remain at large, police said. Police said Mathew had met George after the accident and assisted him in going into hiding.

Officials also said the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident was registered in Mathew’s name.

The victim, Jasliya Johnson (19) of Edavanakkad, sustained serious injuries while she was walking back to her hostel in Angamaly at around 7.30 pm on February 28.

She was declared brain dead at a private hospital here on March 3, after which her parents consented to donate her liver, kidneys and corneas. Dr George was working as a house surgeon at a private hospital in Ernakulam.

The investigation team had issued a lookout circular and conducted raids in Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki districts before tracing him, officials said. George had also approached the Kottayam District and Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail. PTI TBA TBA ADB