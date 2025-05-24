Absconding for 3 years, key accused in fake cancer drug racket held in Delhi

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man from West Bengal who had been evading arrest for more than three years in a high-profile case involving the supply of spurious cancer medicines, an official said on Saturday.

Sabir Alam, was declared a proclaimed offender and was arrested after receiving a tip-off that he was on his honeymoon in Rani Ganj, West Bengal, the official said.

The case first came to light in November 2022 when four people were arrested for possessing fake cancer drugs, he added.

The subsequent probe uncovered a major illegal pharmaceutical racket, leading to the arrest of 14 people, including two doctors, the official said.

A manufacturing unit in Haryana’s Sonipat and a warehouse in Tronica City, Uttar Pradesh, were also raided and large quantities of counterfeit medicines seized, he said.

"Alam played a key role in the syndicate, coordinating the distribution of fake cancer medication in Kolkata and facilitating cross-border shipments to Bangladesh, where the medicines were allegedly supplied to Dr. Rasel," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said.

The accused also managed cash collections from unsuspecting patients and transferred the proceeds to co-accused, including Dr. Pabitra Narayan Pradhan and Shubham Manna, after keeping his share, the police said in a statement.

Recently, the Delhi Police received a tip-off that Alam was enjoying his honeymoon in Rani Ganj.

"Following this, the team reached Rani Ganj and started checking hotels and guest houses. Meanwhile, on May 20, they came to know that Alam picked a bus from Rani Ganj to Kanda, Bardhman, West Bengal. Reacting upon that the team reached the Kanda bus stand and nabbed the accused," the officer said.

Alam, a school dropout, worked as a cab driver and was allegedly lured into the fake medicine racket by Dr. Pradhan with the promise of quick money, he said After the arrest of his associates, he went underground and recently got married, the police said. PTI SSJ NB NB