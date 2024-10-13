Absconding fraud held in posh south Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A 41-year-old man allegedly linked to a financial fraud case was arrested from a posh south Delhi area, police on Sunday said.

Swadesh Ranjan Mishra alias Durgesh had been absconding ever since he was booked in the matter, they said.

He was arrested on Saturday after a team received tip-off about him, a senior police officer said.

"He was hiding in a posh locality in south Delhi. We got to know that he would meet his associates near Panchsheel Park. Team nabbed him from there," said the officer.

Police said Durgesh worked with a private finance company which he used to allegedly cheat one Sunil Kumar Gupta.