Absconding murder accused arrested after 5 years: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has arrested a man who had been on the run for five years allegedly after killing a person in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar.

The accused has been identified as Chintu, a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that he could not be arrested after the registration of the case and was declared a proclaimed offender.

On August 21, 2018, one person was found murdered under the Moolchand flyover. His tattoo helped police to identify his as Dhani Ram. A murder case was registered at the Lajpat Nagar police station, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, it was found that Chintu was playing cards and taking drugs under the Moolchand flyover, where he and his friend Dilip had quarrelled with Dhani Ram. Under the influence of drugs, they killed him and both the accused absconded to Rajasthan, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Police got information that Chintu would come near Bhogal, Hajrat Nizamuddin, following which a trap was laid and the accused was nabbed, Yadav said.

Chintu, a vagabond, is drug addict and used to live under the flyover, police said. PTI NIT CK