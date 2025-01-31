Absconding murder accused held in Jhansi: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man wanted in a murder case, an official said on Friday.

Naeem Hasan was absconding for the last 16 months and was apprehended in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. A Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) had been issued against him by the court on January 15, last year, they said.

He was involved in a violent attack on workers at a godown in Najafgarh on October 29, 2023. A group of assailants, including Hasan, stormed the godown and attacked workers with sharp weapons, leading to the death of one victim, Dharmender, and serious injuries to four others, they said.

Six accused had already been charge-sheeted, while Hasan remained at large, the police said.

A team traced him to Bouda village in Jhansi and apprehended him. During interrogation, Hasan confessed to his involvement in the crime, they said.