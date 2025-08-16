Absconding murder accused nabbed after 9 years

Palghar (Maharashtra), Aug 16 (PTI) A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the Virar police in the district in a 2016 murder case, an official said on Saturday.

Sonu Achhelal Gupta, who hailed from Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Friday after patient investigation of several months, said senior inspector Shahuraj Ranavare of the Virar Crime Branch.

Gupta was allegedly involved in an incident of assault by several persons following a quarrel on October 30, 2016, in which Sonu Parashuram Jha was grievously injured. Jha died in hospital after two weeks.

Gupta, who lived in Ovala area of Thane, fled after the incident and was untraceable ever since, the inspector said. PTI COR KRK