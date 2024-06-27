Absconding rape accused arrested from Vrindavan: Faridabad Police

Faridabad, Jun 27 (PTI) A man accused of raping a minor girl last year was arrested and sent to judicial custody after being produced at a court here, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Rupesh (26), a resident of Bhatia colony, Ballabgarh, Faridabad went absconding after an FIR was registered against him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act at Sector 58 Police Station last year.

In the FIR, a 17-year-old girl had accused him for raping her, they added.

Police carried out raids in Ghaziabad, Vrindavan, Faridabad and Noida before finally arresting him from Vrindavan on Wednesday, a Faridabad Police spokesperson said.

"During interrogation, it was found that the accused used to work in a hotel near the victim's house, during which, the accused got acquainted with the victim and committed the rape," the police spokesperson added.

