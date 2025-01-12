Absconding rape accused arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) A 35-year-old man, who was convicted for life sentence in a rape case, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Rahul, a resident of Geeta Colony, was absconding after he was granted a 90-day parole in March 2020 during Covid-19 pandemic, they said.

"He failed to surrender upon its expiration, remaining on the run for nearly five years," said a police officer.

The officer said an information was received that the accused was residing in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended him, he added. PTI BM AS AS