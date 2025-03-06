Absconding rape accused arrested in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Kendrapara (Odisha), Mar 6 (PTI) A man, who had allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl last year in Odisha’s Kendrapara district and was on the run since then, has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused, 25, was nabbed from his house on Wednesday night.

He was absconding since committing the crime in January last year, said inspector-in-charge of Pattamundai police station, Bandana Patra.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on January 30, 2024 while she was alone in the house, Patra said.

The accused was produced in a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody, police said. PTI CORR BBM RBT