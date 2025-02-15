Absconding terrorist from Sambhal, said to be imprisoned in Lahore, missing since 2012: Police

Sambhal (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Following recent reports about a Sambhal resident being detained and imprisoned in Pakistan's Lahore, the superintendent of police (SP) here confirmed on Saturday that the individual, Mohammad Usman, has been missing since 2012.

According to media reports, Usman, a resident of Deepa Sarai in Sambhal, is currently incarcerated in Lahore Central Jail. The district police administration, in response to inquiries by the Ministry of External Affairs, sought clarification on the matter.

"We received a letter from the competent authorities confirming that Mohammad Usman, who also goes by the aliases Abdul Rehman and Waneet, is lodged in Lahore Central Jail. Upon contacting his family, we learned that he has been missing since 2012." The officer further said that the family had informed them that Usman had also been missing for a brief period around the year 2000.

"The letter specifically requested verification of his details, and we have forwarded all the relevant information to the authorities," the officer added.

In a press statement issued later in the evening, police referred to Mohammad Usman as "an absconding terrorist." The statement provided details on the alleged fugitive terrorist, explaining, "Regarding fugitive terrorist Usman of Deepa Sarai under Nakhasa police station area, it is respectfully informed that based on information received from the Ministry of External Affairs, Mohammad Usman, a resident of Ajmal Road, Deepa Sarai, is currently incarcerated in Lahore Central Jail, Pakistan. Upon inquiry with Usman's family, it was found that he has been absconding since 2012." The statement further noted that in 2015, Delhi Police Special Cell registered an FIR against Usman and 16 others under relevant sections of the UAPA, the Indian Penal Code, and the Indian Passport Act.

"Usman was declared a fugitive by Delhi Police in 2016. He had joined AQIS (Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent) along with his fellow residents from Deepa Sarai. Another Deepa Sarai resident, Maulana Asim Umar, was also reported to have been killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan on September 23, 2019," the statement concluded.