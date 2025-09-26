Absence of witnesses: Hearing in model code violation case against AAP's Sanjay Singh now on Oct 8

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) The hearing in a case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh for alleged Model Code of Conduct violation was postponed in the MP-MLA court in this Uttar Pradesh on Friday due to the absence of witnesses.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's lawyer, Madan Pratap Singh, said the court has now fixed October 8 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

According to an FIR lodged at the Bandhu Kala police station on April 13, 2021, Sanjay Singh held an election meeting in Hasanpur village of Sultanpur district in favour of the AAP's district panchayat member, Salma Begum.

Besides Sanjay Singh, the FIR mentioned 13 named and 45 unidentified AAP supporters.

Around 50 people attended the meeting that was held during the COVID-19 pandemic, without the local administration's permission and in violation of the Epidemic Act and the Model Code of Conduct.

The other accused named in the case have secured bail, while the court had issued a bailable warrant against the AAP MP for his absence.

Sanjay Singh surrendered in the court in July 2024. The court released him on bail after he furnished two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond.

In the chargesheet filed in the court, police have also named Maqsood Ansari, Salim Ansari, Jagdish Yadav, Maqsood, Sukai, Dharamraj, Zeeshan, Sahaban, Sikandar, Jalil and Ajay, all residents of Hasanpur, as accused in the case. PTI COR NAV RC