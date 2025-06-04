Absolutely heartrending, says PM Modi as 11 dead in Bengaluru stampede

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the stampede in Bengaluru as "absolutely heartrending".

At least 11 persons died and several others were injured in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium after a large number of people gathered to participate in the RCB victory celebrations here, official sources said.

Modi said on X, "The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives.

The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 4, 2025

Police used mild force to control the crowd and bring the situation under control ahead of a special felicitation at the stadium for the RCB team organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

According to eye-witnesses, fans thronged the venue of felicitation and visuals showed police shifting the injured persons and those who fell unconscious in ambulances to nearby hospitals. Visuals also showed some of those who were in an unconscious state being administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by those nearby.

Police had a tough time in crowd management as a large number of cricket enthusiasts tried to gain entry, at the same time, into the stadium. According to a traffic advisory from the Bengaluru police, entry to Chinnaswamy Stadium was limited to only those with valid tickets and passes."As there is limited parking facility available near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, those who are attending the event are advised to use public transport and Metro. The public is requested to cooperate," it had said.