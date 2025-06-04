'Absolutely heartrending', says PM Modi on Bengaluru stampede

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the stampede in Bengaluru during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL triumph as "absolutely heartrending".

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said 11 persons died while 33 were injured due to the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium where a large number of people had gathered to participate in RCB's victory celebrations. In a post on X, Modi said, "The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives.