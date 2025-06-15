Abstaining on Gaza ceasefire resolution in UN not in sync with India's foreign policy: Pawar

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said India's decision to abstain from voting on a Gaza ceasefire draft resolution is not in sync with its foreign policy and it will create confusion about the country at the global level.

India has abstained in the UN General Assembly from a vote on a draft resolution that demanded an “immediate, unconditional and permanent” ceasefire in Gaza.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers from Mumbai, the former Defence Minister said India has always taken a stand to protect humanity and opposed the killing of innocents.

"The present decision is not in line with the country's (foreign) policy. It will create confusion about India on the global stage," Pawar said.

Pawar, meanwhile, said the NCP (SP) cadre is strong and determined to struggle despite political setbacks. He appealed to the party workers to gear up for the upcoming elections to local bodies.

He said local leaders of the party would decide on whether to contest the elections either solo or with allies (Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress).

"The city and district-level units will jointly discuss the strategy and finalise the road map for elections," he said.

Pawar said the elections to local bodies empower workers and create new leadership.

"The elections to the Mumbai civic body will be like a national election as the city shows the path to the country," he said. PTI MR NSK