ABT operative nabbed in Assam's Dhubri

Guwahati, Aug 5 (PTI) An operative of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a terrorist organisation of Bangladesh, was apprehended by Assam Police in Dhubri district on Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Advertisment

The member of the ABT module, identified as Abdus Sukur Ali, was apprehended from near the India-Bangladesh border, Sarma said in a tweet.

He was detained early in the morning from the remote Nayeralga area under the jurisdiction of Bilasipara police station, he said.

Dhubri Superintendent of Police Nabin Singh told reporters that the police recovered from Ali several handsets and documents with alleged links to the ABT.

Advertisment

Singh said that a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered against Ali.

"In the run-up to Independence Day, Dhubri Police were on high alert along the India-Bangladesh border to prevent members of Islamic fundamentalist organisations from entering the state and committing any crime," Singh said.

Sarma recently said that Assam is a potential place for Islamic terror modules which were being neutralised from time to time and it will continue.

Advertisment

In April this year, three persons with alleged links with ABT were arrested from Dhubri.

Last year, Assam Police had busted nine modules of ABT and the Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and arrested 53 people allegedly involved with these outfits.

The arrest of ABT and AQIS operatives followed the demolition of private 'madrasas' (Islamic educational institutions), where teachers with links with these militant outfits allegedly carried out the agenda of radicalising youth, which was portrayed by the Assam government as a serious threat to the security of the state. PTI DG KK DG ACD