Abu Dhabi temple example of strong India, UAE ties: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the construction of the Swaminarayan Temple in Abu Dhabi was a fine example of the strong cultural ties between India and the UAE.

Birla conveyed this to a parliamentary delegation from the UAE led by Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, who heads the Committee on Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs.

The speaker cited the history of India and the centuries-old civilisational and cultural relationship with the UAE and asserted that there had been a significant increase in people-to-people contact between the two countries since Independence.

He described the understanding between the two countries on global and regional issues as the basis of strong relations.

Birla also stressed on regular exchange of parliamentary delegations to strengthen bilateral relations.

Observing that India and the UAE were leveraging the development and prosperity of their nations through technology, he suggested that through mutual dialogue, the parliaments of the two countries could share their achievements and best practices.

The speaker suggested that regular discussions and dialogue between the parliamentary committees of the two countries should be enhanced.