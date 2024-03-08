Abuse of power: Supriya Sule on ED action against Rohit Pawar

Pune, Mar 8 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Friday said the Enforcement Directorate's action of attaching assets of a sugar mill owned by a company of Rohit Pawar, a grandnephew of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, was "misuse of power".

Rohit's name did not figure in the original case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Maharashtra government, she claimed.

"The original first information report (FIR) registered by the EOW, which comes under the state home ministry, did not have Rohit Pawar's name. The EOW had filed a closure report in that case, but the ED opposed the report," she said, speaking to reporters.

The FIR registered by the EOW had names of some people who were with the BJP or its allies, Sule further claimed.

"What sort of justice is this ? If someone has made a mistake, you are free to take action, but just because he is fighting for and speaking the truth...wouldn't this action be injustice to him? It is nothing but a misuse of power and misuse of `ICE' (a term coined by NCP (SP) to refer to central agencies of Income Tax, CBI and ED)," Sule alleged.

The ED earlier in the day said it had attached assets worth more than Rs 50 crore of a sugar mill owned by Rohit Pawar's company. The action pertained to a money laundering investigation in the alleged Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam, it said.

A total of 161.30 acres of land, plant, machinery and building of the Kannad Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Limited (Kannad SSK) located in Kannad village of Aurangabad district was provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED said in a statement.

Kannad SSK is "owned" by Baramati Agro Ltd., a company of Rohit Pawar who is also an MLA of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). PTI SPK KRK