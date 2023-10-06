Abuse of women, festival economy and harmony figure among myriad themes of Kolkata Durga pujas

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) As West Bengal gets ready for the state's biggest festival, organisers of big-ticket community Durga Puja committees have zeroed in on wide-ranging themes ranging from the economy revolving around the celebrations, to the message of harmony in religious festivities and how to show abused women the rays of light.

In their themes, the puja organisers are also getting ready to shed light on how to explore one’s spiritual self and fight modern-day travails like anxiety and stress.

Every year, several puja organisers in West Bengal choose a theme, mainly social issues and current incidents, and use their pandals, idols and lighting arrangements to depict it.

The Samajsebi Sangha, one of the oldest crowd-puller pujas in south Kolkata, has as its theme the economic activity surrounding the festival which gives succour to lakhs of people.

"Named Sri Sri Durga Sahay (Goddess Durga is behind every effort), through models we will depict various segments of society which depend on the five days of the festival. They include the pavement hawker who does a good business in the run-up to the festival catering to the lower income group, the tailor, the electrician who illuminates the neighbourhood, the labourers who carry the large idols to the pandals, the decorators and the dhakis (drummers)," said Arijit Maitra, General Secretary of the puja committee.

The toil, blood and sacrifice of labourers - who are the real Viswakarmas behind a work - will be highlighted as part of the theme, he told PTI.

"From balloonsellers to sweepers - people from different walks of life will be paid tribute at our pandal," Maitra added.

At Kashi Bose Lane, the theme 'Chaina Hote Uma' (Don't want to be Uma - the goddess) talks about the hundreds of women who are lost in the dark alleys of life.

"Who will facilitate their returning homes? Do they want to remain Umas any more after all this? Our theme will show how to bring them back to the mainstream," Kashi Bose Lane Puja Committee General Secretary Somen Datta said.

BG Block Residents' Association in Salt Lake has themed its celebrations "Brambha Puspo" where the idol will be illuminated by a radiant light.

"Brambha Puspo is a flower associated with Lord Shiva and Parvati, which is known for symbolising peace, harmony and happiness, a puja committee spokesperson said.

This flower blooms at the sacred Kailash Mansarovar and is utilised in the worship of gods at Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Tunganath temples.

"We want to highlight the all-embodying message of harmony in troubled times. Religion talks about harmony and loving humans. We want to spread the message," a puja committee spokesperson said.

At Santoshpur Lake Pally, the organisers have themed their puja on 'Swatantra' (identity) which embodies self-dependence, exploring one's own identity.

"Our celebration talks about the invisible magic which helps in activating and releasing the divine power latent in our body and mind to achieve amazing results to gain total control on body, mind and soul of oneself," puja committee spokesperson Somnath Das said.

He said the theme talks about warding off and fighting stress, which kills the peace of mind of an individual and is as debilitating as physical illness and talks about harnessing one's spiritual side. PTI SUS NN