‘Abuses’ against PM’s mother unfortunate, people to give befitting reply: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Aug 28 (PTI) Terming the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother from a dais during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar as "unfortunate", Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said that the people of India will never tolerate such remarks and give a befitting reply.

Majhi also claimed that the alleged abuses expose the "inferior mentality" of Congress leaders and their allies.

BJP leaders have been attacking the Congress a day after a purported video showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Rahul Gandhi, her sister Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In a post on X, Majhi said, “It is extremely unfortunate that during a political rally of Rahul Gandhi in Bihar, indecent and disrespectful remarks were made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and his late mother." Alleging that this incident exposes the "inferior mentality" of the Congress and its allies, the chief minister said, “Such unethical thinking is only seen among the Congress and its leaders”.

“Using such indecent language against Modi ji's mother is indicative of the frustration and inferiority of Rahul Gandhi's Congress and his allied parties, which have remained in the corridors of power for a long 60-70 years,” Majhi said, adding that the countrymen will give a befitting response. PTI AAM AAM BDC