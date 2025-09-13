Abuses hurled at Modi's late mother an insult to every Indian: Bansuri Swaraj

Gayaji (Bihar): Condemning the alleged 'abuses' hurled at the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during Congress 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga district, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj on Saturday said the incident was "an insult to every Indian".

Addressing party workers here, Swaraj, who is the BJP's Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi seat, also said that people of Bihar will not forgive opposition leaders for this insult and will give a befitting reply to them in the coming assembly polls in the state.

"We condemn the abuses hurled at the late mother of PM Modi during Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. This is not just an insult to one family…but to every Indian. People of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the opposition leaders in the coming assembly polls in the state," said Swaraj.

The NDA government under the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been working for the overall development of Bihar for the last several years. "People have seen developmental works that are being carried out by the NDA government in the state…people here are also aware of the days of jungle raj of RJD's regime. Opposition parties will face a humiliating defeat in the coming assembly polls," she said.

"The NDA government came to power in 2005…Bihar was freed from jungle raj and later from Naxalism," she said.

While speaking on the occasion, BJP's MLA from Jamui, Shreyasi Singh, strongly criticised the RJD leaders and said, "Bihar does not want to return to the lantern age. That was a time of darkness, backwardness, and misgovernance. Today's youth in Bihar talks about digital India, education, sports, and employment."