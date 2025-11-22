'Abusing Hindus again': BJP hits out at Udhayanidhi for calling Sanskrit 'dead language'

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday lashed out at Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for calling Sanskrit "dead language", saying the DMK leader has become a symbol of "anarchy and division" by repeatedly insulting Hindus.

Addressing a book launch event in Chennai on Friday, Stalin criticised the Union government over allocating a Rs 150 crore fund for the development of Tamil language, and said in contrast, Sanskrit, "a dead language", was getting Rs 2,400 crore.

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Udhayanidhi Stalin is "known for his hatred" for Hindus. The DMK leader had earlier hurt the sentiments of Hindus by comparing Hindutva and Hindus with dengue and malaria, he said.

"Once again insulting and abusing Hindus and our culture, Udhayanidhi Stalin is now saying that Sanskrit is a dead language," the BJP spokesperson said, slamming the remarks as "cheap and disgusting".

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a "symbol of unity" by promoting development and integrity through his "positive politics", Stalin has become "synonymous with anarchy and division", he added.

Bhatia said Stalin "repeatedly" makes "petty and disgusting jokes" to hurt the sentiments of Hindus despite the Supreme Court previously reprimanding DMK leaders for making such "absurd statements".

"Udhayanidhi Stalin forgets that Sanskrit is the foundation of our culture and religious texts as well as the faith of millions of Hindus," he added. PTI PK PK ARB ARB