Abusive call case: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal appears before police, BJP says 'scripted drama'

Bolpur (WB), Jun 5 (PTI) After evading summons for a week citing health issues, senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal on Thursday appeared before the police in connection with a case related to the alleged use of derogatory and abusive language during a telephonic conversation with a police officer.

The opposition BJP described his appearance before the police as a "scripted drama" and alleged that the administration was treating him leniently.

Mondal arrived at the office of the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) in Bolpur in West Bengal's Birbhum district around 3.30 pm and left for the party office after two hours without speaking to the waiting reporters.

The former TMC Birbhum district president had failed to appear before the police for questioning twice, most recently on Sunday, claiming he was "unwell." On Saturday, four of his legal representatives appeared on his behalf at the SDPO's office.

A second notice was then issued to Mondal, asking him to present himself for questioning at 11 am on Sunday.

Union minister and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar described Mondal's appearance as "scripted drama", as "no action will be taken against Anubrata for uttering extremely derogatory words against women and threatening a police officer over the phone".

Echoing his party colleague, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "The police department, which is under the direct control of the chief minister's office, is treating the abominable conduct of Anubrata Mondal in a lenient manner as he is under the direct patronage of TMC top brass." "Nothing will happen to Anubrata. He will get away scot-free and the police will go slow in pursuing his case under instruction from the top level of both the ruling party and the administration. We can think about changes in the attitude of the police towards such abusers only when BJP comes to power in the 2026 assembly polls," the Nandigram MLA told reporters.

However, TMC MP from Birbhum, Satabdi Roy, said that cases have already been slapped against Mondal by the police and he has responded to the summons.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh accused the BJP of politicising the issue, "suppressing the verbal abuses made by its own leaders against Dalits, backward caste people and women on several occasions in the past".

"Mondal apologised for his purported comments within an hour after the party asked him to do it. What was the BJP's response to the offensive, misogynist comments made by its leaders? Did the BJP ask them to apologise?" he asked.

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury also described Mondal's appearance at the SDPO office as "stage-managed", claiming he was being sheltered by the Mamata Banerjee administration.

The controversy erupted last week after an audio clip, purportedly featuring Mondal's voice, went viral on social media. In the clip, he was allegedly heard threatening a police officer, identified as Halder, saying he would be dragged by his hair from his government quarters to receive a deputation from TMC supporters protesting alleged police highhandedness.

The speaker in the clip also made allegedly derogatory comments about women.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio recording.

Following public outrage, the TMC on Friday condemned the use of "derogatory and abusive" language by Mondal. The party distanced itself from the remarks, terming them unacceptable.

Mondal later issued a written apology, stating that he never intended to insult any police personnel -- "from an ordinary constable to any senior officer." Superintendent of Police Amandeep had confirmed that an FIR had been lodged against Mondal under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a formal notice served at the TMC office summoning him for questioning.