Abusive words against PM: BJP supporters protest before WB Cong headquarters

Kolkata, Aug 29 (PTI) A group of people led by local BJP leader Rakesh Singh on Thursday burnt Congress flags in front of the grand old party's West Bengal state headquarters here in protest against alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

The Congress party's West Bengal unit president Subhankar Sarkar demanded an explanation from his BJP counterpart Samik Bhattacharya for the "dastardly attack".

Some people gathered in front of the Pradesh Congress office Bidhan Bhavan and raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi, while setting fire to Congress party flags. The photographs of Gandhi in some festoons put up by the Congress outside the office were also blackened by the protesters.

Immediately after the incident, the state Congress chief wrote an open letter to Bhattacharya, seeking action against Singh.

"We do not know how far the anger of Congress workers will go if action is not taken against Rakesh Singh by the BJP and the police," Sarkar wrote in the letter.

The BJP has been criticising Gandhi, after a purported video showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. PTI AMR NN