Abusive words against PM: May be BJP conspiracy, alleges Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur, Aug 29 (PTI) Amid the row over use of abusive language targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Friday claimed the ruling party believes in conspiracies.

Talking to reporters here, the former Chhattisgarh chief minister said the BJP has been rattled by the response to Gandhi's 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' and was resorting to "other tactics" as the party was unable to counter it directly.

"Use of abusive language by anyone is not appropriate and we do not endorse it. The BJP is frustrated by the response to Rahul ji's yatra (in Bihar). Neither Rahul ji nor RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav ji was present on the stage where the alleged remarks were made. Even the leaders of our alliance were not present there. In such a situation, someone used indecent words," Baghel said.

Reports being circulated on social media suggest that the person who has been arrested in the case is a member of the BJP and has even been seen alongside Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a picture, Baghel alleged.

"They (BJP) are frustrated. They were stunned into silence after witnessing the response to Rahul ji's yatra. Now, they are resorting to target us by other tactics. By the way they are conspirators. They are believers and admirers of Godse and believe in conspiracies. So this too may be part of a conspiracy," he further alleged.

Prime Minister Modi's old speeches are on record where terms like 'Rs 50 lakh girlfriend', 'Jersey cow', and 'Congress' widow' were used, while a BJP minister of Madhya Pradesh made objectionable comments on Colonel Sophia Qureshi with regards to Operation Sindoor, Baghel said.

"But the BJP remained silent then. BJP leaders have a tradition of using abusive language. If the BJP points one finger at Congress, three fingers turn towards them. Demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for words spoken by someone when he was not present on the stage is shameful," the former Chhattisgarh CM said.

On Friday, Darbhanga police in Bihar identified the culprit as Mohd Rizvi alias Raja, a 20-year-old resident of Singhwara, and arrested him. PTI TKP BNM