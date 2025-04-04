ABVP activists demand roll back of fee hike in Himachal Pradesh Technical University

Hamirpur, April 4 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday staged a protest against the recent fee hike by Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) and demanded that the administration rolls back its decision.

Expressing their concerns, the ABVP activists said students are already paying a hefty fee of Rs 60,000 per semester. They warned that if the administration fails to address their grievances, ABVP will continue the protest and take it to the streets.

They also called on the state government to provide funds for the university, which relies solely on student fees for its financial needs.

Additionally, the students suggested that, like other state-run universities, the HPTU should also be operated by the government, to ensure lower fee.

ABVP convenor Rishabh stated that if their demands are not met promptly, they will intensify their protest. He said significant fee hikes for revaluation and repairs are causing severe hardships for students.

In response, HPTU Vice-Chancellor Professor Shashi Kumar Dhiman clarified that the fee structure was established in 2014 and has been revised only after 11 years.

He acknowledged that students have raised objections regarding the revaluation fee.

"This issue will be reviewed by the university's finance committee. A decision will be made based on their recommendations," he said. PTI COR RUK RUK