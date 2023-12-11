ABVP aims to work towards ensuring students' union elections in all universities

New Delhi: The ABVP on Monday said it will work towards ensuring that students' union elections are held in all universities across the country to strengthen student participation in activism.

Advertisment

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said it will work towards starting students' union elections in the central universities where there is no elected body for the students' representation.

"We will work towards ensuring that the universities, which don't have students' unions, hold elections to elect a student body. We believe it is important to give voice to the concerns of the students and ensure transparency and accountability in the system," said ABVP National General Secretary Yagywalkya Shukla while announcing the unions' resolutions for the new year.

The BJP's student wing announced six resolutions, including work on women empowerment, efforts to make campus life vibrant, promote millet based diet, and responsible development and environment conservation among other efforts that will be undertaken during the year.

Advertisment

As a part of these resolutions, the ABVP plans to start a 'Campus Chalo Abhiyan' on January 12 next year to attract the students to the university campus.

It will also carry plantation drives and spread awareness on recycling among the students besides working towards ensuring that all vacant posts for the teachers in the central universities are filled.

The resolutions were taken during the ABVP's 69th national conference, which concluded on December 10 and marked the 75 years of the students' union existence.

Around 10,000 students from different states across the country participated in the conference, which was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 8.