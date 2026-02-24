ABVP alleges Azim Premji University promoting J&K 'secession', stages protest

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) The ABVP on Tuesday staged a demonstration against city-based Azim Premji University, alleging that an event at the institution was promoting separatism and cessation of Jammu and Kashmir and an insult to the Indian Army.

Raising slogans, activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad smeared the university's nameplate with black ink and claimed that the event was part of a larger agenda to "divide" India and Kashmir.

The protesters alleged that a programme conducted inside the campus by the All India Students' Association (AISA) backed organisation Spark opposed India and promoted anti-national thoughts.

The agitators also claimed that Spark was promoting that Jammu and Kashmir was not a part of India.

The poster of the programme shared by the agitators showed that it was related to the Kunan-Poshpora incident, which reportedly was held on February 23.

The poster read, "Kunan-Poshpora saw one of the most gruesome incidents of alleged mass rape on the intervening night of February 23-24, 1991." "35 years on, not a single conviction has taken place. Despite there being constant pressure to close the case, the victims are still fighting an unequal battle for justice. This is just one among numerous instances of violence inflicted on the people of Kashmir," the poster by Spark, a students' body, wrote.

Sources in the university said the event in question was not organised by the varsity administration and that it had no official role in hosting or endorsing the programme.

However, it did not issue any official statement.

The ABVP protesters further claimed that when they objected to the event, they were detained inside the campus and allegedly assaulted.

"Through students, they made them hold the Indian flag and assault us with slippers. Our activists, who were holding the Indian flag, were attacked with slippers. We strongly condemn this," a protester said, adding that the organisation would continue its agitation until action was taken against the university.

Bengaluru Rural District Police said in a post on 'X' that protesters had been taken into custody as a precaution and that all necessary measures were taken to ensure law and order was maintained. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

ABVP activists also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking action against the organisers of the event.

They demanded a ban on AISA and its affiliate organisations immediately and an inquiry against the students and leaders organising such events on the university campus. PTI GMS GMS SA