ABVP burns Nitish Kumar's effigy in JNU over his population control remarks, demands his resignation

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday protested against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his population control remarks and burnt his effigy in Jawaharlal Nehru University here.

Advertisment

During the protest held at Sabarmati Dhaba, ABVP activists also demanded Kumar's resignation.

Kumar, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, gave a vivid description in the state assembly on Tuesday of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.

Kumar's remarks drew criticism from the opposition and women's groups.

ABVP JNU president Umesh Chandra Ajmeera said, "Through this protest, we aim to raise our voice against the derogatory statement made by Nitish Kumar. We demand his immediate resignation. Let there be an end to this jungle raj and beginning of Ram Rajya in Bihar." Earlier in the day, Kumar apologised for his remarks in both Houses of the legislature, which witnessed chaos, as well as outside and retracted his statement. PTI SJJ DIV DIV