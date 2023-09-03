ABVP calls for effective measures to check student suicides in country

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday urged the central and Delhi governments to find an effective solution to prevent student suicides in the country.

Advertisment

In a statement, ABVP national general secretary Yagywalkya Shukla claimed there has been an increase in student suicides, which is "extremely worrisome and unfortunate".

This comes days after a student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room on Friday.

"It is necessary to identify the causes of mental pressure for students and take appropriate steps. Every student is unique in their own way and parents must understand this," Shukla said speaking about the IIT Delhi student's suicide.

"It is imperative that governments take immediate and effective measures to prevent the increasing incidents of student suicides," he said.

In Rajasthan's Kota, where lakhs of students move every year to prepare for competitive exams, 2023 has seen the highest number of student suicides -- 22 so far -- with two ending their lives in a gap of a few hours on August 27. Last year, the figure was 15. PTI ABU AS DIV DIV