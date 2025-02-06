ABVP calls Maharashtra govt’s ‘carry-on’ scheme detrimental to education

Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has opposed the Maharashtra government’s “carry-on” scheme for students, stressing that it poses a serious threat to the quality of education.

In a statement on Thursday, the student organisation criticised Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil for favouring the scheme, which allows students to be promoted to the next academic year despite not clearing their first and second-year exams.

“It is unfortunate that the Maharashtra government is supporting a scheme that is detrimental to education quality. The idea of allowing students to progress despite failing exams misleads students and weakens academic standards,” said ABVP.

Patil had said on X on Wednesday that “a positive decision was taken to implement the ‘Carry On Scheme’ for the benefit of students in all non-agricultural universities in the state”.

It was suggested that uniformity should be maintained at the university level to allow students to re-appear exams, Patil added.

ABVP urged the government to focus on educational reforms that improve student competence rather than lowering academic benchmarks. “While student-friendly policies are necessary, they should not compromise educational integrity and the value of degrees,” it added. PTI COR NR