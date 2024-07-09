ABVP celebrates 76th foundation day

Prayagraj/Lucknow (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) celebrated its 76th foundation day on Tuesday, with its leaders hailing the organisation for raising the voice of the youth and inspiring students to serve the nation.

Addressing a seminar organised in Prayagraj on the occasion, senior office-bearer of ABVP Ashish Chauhan said, "ABVP members with the motto of 'Gyan, Sheel, Ekta' have always worked with the spirit of nation first." He said the organisation represents the voice of the youth of India.

"(Akhil Bharatiya) Vidyarthi Parishad has never made itself a part of party politics and even today, wherever any matter of students' interest comes up, Vidyarthi Parishad works vigorously for its solution.

"Today it is present on every campus in India ... ABVP works not for the change of power but for the change of society," he said.

Dr Anand Shankar Singh, principal of Ishwar Sharan Degree College, who was presiding over the programme, said, "Student power is the power of the Nation - this was said by the workers of the Vidhyarthi Parishad and today we are seeing it come true." Meanwhile, in a post on X in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted the ABVP on its foundation day.

"Congratulations and best wishes to all the workers and students on the Foundation Day of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an organisation that constantly inspires students to serve the nation and to have a sense of duty! "With the pledge of 'gyaan' (knowledge), 'sheel' (ethical behaviour) and 'ektaa' (unity), this organisation, which inspires the student force for national reconstruction, is participating in achieving the goal of a developed and self-reliant India," he said.

UP's deputy chief ministers Kesha Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary also lauded the ABVP.