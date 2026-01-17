ABVP central working committee meeting begins in Goa

Panaji, Jan 17 (PTI) ABVP leaders on Saturday said excessive dependence on technology was affecting young minds and underlined the need to channel youth energy towards sports, social service and creative activities.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad president Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari and other leaders inaugurated the central working committee meeting of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad at Shri Damodar Sansthan in Jambaolim village, South Goa.

The two-day congregation is being attended by 106 delegates from across the country.

ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said the organisation has launched the 'Screen Time to Activity Time' campaign to address digital addiction among students and promote holistic development.

The meeting will deliberate on issues related to education, society, organisation, environment, culture, sports and service, and chalk out plans for upcoming activities.

On the first day, delegates discussed programmes planned to mark the RSS centenary year, the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the 500th coronation anniversary of Maharani Abbakka, 150 years of Vande Mataram, the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the birth centenary year of Yashwantrao Kelkar.

Solanki said that during the 2025-26 academic session, over 77.25 lakh students across the country had taken ABVP membership, the highest since the organisation's expansion phase.

Solanki said ABVP would launch a nationwide 'Hostel Survey Campaign' from February to highlight ground realities and seek corrective measures.

Tiwari said the Central Working Committee meeting plays a key role in strengthening the organisation and formulating an effective action plan. PTI RPS NSK