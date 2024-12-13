ABVP claims Left groups pelted audience with stones during 'Sabarmati Report' screening at JNU

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The JNU unit of the ABVP on Friday alleged that Left student groups attempted to disrupt a screening of "The Sabarmati Report" at the university by pelting the attendees with stones.

Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), claimed a significant audience gathered for Thursday's screening despite efforts to dissuade them through pamphlets and WhatsApp messages and that triggered the "stone-pelting".

He alleged some students suffered minor injuries and said a complaint had been submitted to the university administration.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated outfit also plans to approach the Delhi Police.

"We had planned to screen 'The Sabarmati Report' at Sabarmati dhaba on Thursday. Our intention was to reveal the truth that has been hidden by certain groups for more than 20 years. These groups were unable to accept this and, from early morning, began circulating pamphlets and WhatsApp messages in an attempt to dissuade the students from attending the screening. We had all the necessary permissions to hold the event," Dubey said at a press conference.

"When these groups saw that thousands of students had gathered to watch the film, they resorted to pelting stones in an attempt to disrupt the screening," he added.

Dubey claimed that similar attempts were made to disrupt a screening of "The Kashmir Files".

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and associated Left groups, however, have dismissed the allegations, calling them a publicity stunt by the ABVP to garner attention.

JNUSU president Dhananjay said the ABVP's actions, which he described as "unsuccessful", were an attempt to promote the film.

The university administration has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident. PTI SJJ SJJ SZM SZM