ABVP condemns expulsion of 8 Ayodhya varsity students, seeks readmission

Ayodhya (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday condemned the expulsion of eight students who staged a protest over the suicide of an MSc student at Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology here.

ABVP's national secretary Ankit Shukla said the wing strongly opposes the “authoritarian” actions of the Vice Chancellor Bijendra Singh and demanded immediate restoration of the students' admissions.

On May 13, a research scholar Yashpal committed suicide after his guide rejected his thesis that he had submitted for the approval, Ashutosh Singh, the spokesperson of the University told PTI.

After the incident some students made it an issue, he said, adding that the university administration expelled eight students on June 21 for their involvement in a protest.

Shukla warned of a vast agitation if the university administration fails to restore the students’ admission within 48 hours.

He said that protests will continue against the vice chancellor's “dictatorship” and for justice to Yashpal.

The ABVP workers on Wednesday had staged a protest before the Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi when he visited the university campus to attend a conference.

The protesting students also raised slogans against the vice chancellor in presence of Shahi.

ABVP National Executive Council member Rishabh Gupta said, "The vice chancellor is involved in corruption and is protected by certain political figures, fostering anarchy within the educational institution."