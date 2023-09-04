ABVP confident of winning DUSU polls on the back of initiatives taken by it

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday said it has been "effective in the last four years" and exuded confidence to win the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections slated to be held on September 22.

Addressing a press conference, DUSU president Akshit Dahiya claimed that the ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), carried out important initiatives in the last few years and addressed various issues across 78 different colleges.

"Some of our important initiatives included "Mission Aarogya," aimed at providing health-related services to students, and the impactful "Chhatra Garjana" movement, addressing various issues across 78 different colleges with the support of 5000 student signatures, leading to concrete solutions," Dahiya said.

He further claimed that the ABVP "empowered" student leaders through events like the DU Students' Leaders Meet and DU Leadership Summit. PTI ABU ABU CK CK