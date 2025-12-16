ABVP delegation submits memoranda to Union ministers over women's safety, agricultural reforms

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) A delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), met three Union ministers in New Delhi on Tuesday and submitted memoranda on women's safety, agricultural reforms and sports policy.

The delegation met Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, placing specific demands before each ministry, according to a statement.

The delegation led by national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki, in its memorandum to the Women and Child Development Ministry, sought stricter curbs on cyber crimes against women and AI-generated objectionable content, it stated.

Further, it called for encouraging adolescent girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and emerging technologies, awareness campaigns on cervical and breast cancer and an increase in fast-track courts to ensure speedy disposal of cases of crimes against women, it read.

It also pressed for active internal complaints committees at workplaces and the expansion of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to promote economic self-reliance, the statement said.

Before the agriculture ministry, the ABVP demanded the formation of an Indian Agriculture Council, the launch of an Indian Agriculture Service and establishment of a central agricultural university in every state. It also sought higher funding for agricultural research, strict compliance with ICAR standards and strengthening of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, it mentioned.

In its submission to the youth affairs and sports ministry, it demanded physical education as an optional subject in the UPSC main examination, sports quotas and mandatory fitness programmes in educational institutions, and a National Sports Readiness Framework for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, it added.