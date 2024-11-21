ABVP has been fostering sense of national duty among youths: Champat Rai

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Vishwa Hindu Parishad vice president Champat Rai on Thursday credited the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad for fostering a sense of national duty among youths.

Rai was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of an exhibition named after Rashtrasant Mahant Avaidyanath during the 70th National Convention of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated ABVP at Devi Ahilyabai Nagar here.

"The ABVP fosters a sense of duty among youths across the country's educational campuses. India's young leaders like Swami Vivekanand, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, and Deendayal Upadhyay showed the way through their selfless service. It's an honour to attend this national convention for the second time," Rai said.

Rai, who is also the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, recalled his association with Mahant Avaidyanath and his vision of national integration.

The exhibition showcases Mahant Avaidyanath’s contributions to India’s independence struggle and the Ram Temple movement, alongside the pivotal role of the Maharana Pratap Education Council, founded by him in 1932, in reviving Indian education, an official statement said. PTI COR ABN RHL