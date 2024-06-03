ABVP launches helpline to assist students with DU admissions

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has launched helpline numbers to assist students with undergraduate and postgraduate admission process at Delhi University (DU) under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The students organisation said on Monday that those seeking undergraduate admission may call on 8188830088, 7827994163, 8957646572, and 88256149.

For postgraduate admissions, two helpline numbers have been issued: 9810850652 and 9667874087.

"The admission process for Delhi University has begun. We have issued helpline numbers to help students from every corner of the country who may face difficulties with the admission process. We launched the helpline numbers at the time of the announcement of Delhi University admissions," ABVP Delhi State Secretary, Harsh Attri said in a statement.

The university opened admissions for UG courses with the launch of an online portal on May 29.