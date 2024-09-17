ABVP-led students' union launches U-Special buses at Delhi University's North Campus

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) led Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) on Tuesday launched U-Special buses at North Campus.

The service has been started using DUSU's past three years’ fund worth Rs 70 lakh, an official statement said.

The outgoing DUSU earlier this month had submitted a memorandum to the varsity's Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh requesting to use the funds allocated to the union for 2020-2023 to start special buses in the North and South Campuses.

U-Special was a group of DTC buses especially run for Delhi University students who travelled to North Campus colleges. These were discontinued in March 2020 during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

During an event on Tuesday, the students union launched two U-Special buses and said that they plan to introduce more in future.

DUSU president Tushar Dedha, secretary Aprajita, joint secretary Sachin Baisla, Delhi University Proctor, Rajni Abbi, Deputy Proctor Saurabh and other university officials were present on the occasion.

"Reinstatement of U-special buses has been a longstanding demand of ABVP-led DUSU. Ensuring accessible and affordable transportation for students of Delhi University is our top most priority. Today, through our special DUSU fund, we have started the process of reinstating the U-Special buses," Dedha said.

"As promised in our manifesto, we have launched U-special buses today through our special DUSU fund worth 70 lakh. This initiative is a testament to ABVP-led DUSU's commitment towards its promises and never-ending service to students of Delhi University," Aprajita added. PTI SJJ HIG