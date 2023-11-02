ABVP opposes fee hike in edu institutions, says students' union elections in central varsities must

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday said it opposes any kind of hike in fees and supported holding students' union elections in central universities.

The ABVP's assertion came as it launched the poster for its 69th national conference here.

"The ABVP is against the fees hike in any educational institute and firmly believes in right to education... We support that students' union elections should be conducted in every educational institution and this has been our organisation's demand since its inception," ABVP national general secretary Yagywalkya Shukla said addressing the media on the sidelines of the event.

Various issues related to the country's youth and educational development among other pressing issues related to the students will be discussed during the conference.

"The national conference in Delhi will focus on the transformative aspects of the current education sector and highlight topics related to society, youth and education," Shukla said.

"At this national conference, students, teachers and educationists from across the country will engage in meaningful dialogues, including implementation of the New Education Policy, the students' union elections and the ABVP's future plans with respect to these issues," he added.

The ABVP's 69th national conference will be held at the DDA Ground in Burari here where the construction of a tent city 'Indraprastha Nagar' has already begun.

Shukla said the four-day event will witness participation of more than 10,000 students across the country.

The main hall in this township is dedicated to former ABVP national organisational secretary and senior RSS leader Madan Das Devi.

Additionally, the gates in the township have been named after historical figures such as Maharaja Surajmal and Maharaja Mihir Bhoj.

As part of its 75th organisational journey, the ABVP will organise the 'Purvottar Adhyayan Yatra' under the Students' Exchange in Interstate Living (SEIL) programme.

This initiative aims to provide the students from different states with in-depth knowledge about the cultural, social and family structures of India's north-eastern states.

Under this initiative, 75 students from different states will travel to understand and learn about the natural diversity of 'Bharat' and its social and family structures starting from Guwahati, Assam, on November 5.

The poster for the 'Purvottar Adhyayan Yatra' was launched by the ABVP national general secretary on Thursday.

The conference is scheduled to be held from December 7 to 10 under the ABVP's 'Amrit Mohotsav Year'. PTI SJJ AS CK